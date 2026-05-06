Don’t let summer break break your kid’s education

Our biweekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by Missouri State's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

As we head into May, one thing is on the mind of many in the Ozarks – summer break. Between the slower days, lake time and family vacations, students are unknowingly taking part in another summer past time – the summer slide.

Sadly, it’s not as fun as it may sound at first. Rather than a ride for children, the summer slide refers to the decline in academic skills during summer break. Students often return to school having forgotten information of the previous year – particularly in reading and math.

"According to research, over the summer break, students lose almost one to two months of their learning,” said is Dr. M.H. Raza, an associate professor in the College of Education at Missouri State University. “Regarding math, they get behind almost three months. And with regards to reading, they get behind almost two months. So it is a significant issue, which substantially affects their learning.”

Outside the classroom, Raza said parents are the first teachers and the first line of defense against this annual loss of learning. Just 20 minutes a day has been shown to make a difference.

“They can make learning a fun activity for their child,” he said. “For instance, they can involve their children in baking and cooking. Children can measure ingredients with their parents, they can also calculate the items which parents need in cooking their food.”

Read the full transcript