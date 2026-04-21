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Missouri State Journal

Here's how bilingual education supports student success

By Emily Yeap
Published April 21, 2026 at 9:45 AM CDT
Dr. Antoinette Barffour with students in a Ghanaian school classroom.
Dr. Antoinette Barffour with students in a Ghanaian school classroom.

Hear what linguistics expert Dr. Antoinette Barffour's research reveals.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by Missouri State's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Last fall, Dr. Antoinette Barffour, associate professor of French and linguistics at Missouri State University, spent her sabbatical exploring bilingual education across West Africa.

In that part of the world, more than 1,200 languages are spoken, but most students receive instruction in an official colonial language like English, French and Portuguese.

Through classroom observations and discussions with teachers, students and education officials, Barffour’s research highlights how teachers adapt bilingual instruction to meet students’ needs and what those lessons can teach us here in the U.S. about supporting multilingual learners.

She shares insights from her research.

Read the full audio transcript

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Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityReynolds College of Arts, Social Sciences and HumanitiesDr. Antoinette BarffourDepartment of Languages, Cultures and Religions
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
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