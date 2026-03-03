Public affairs mission at forefront of new MO State clinic

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by Missouri State's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Missouri State University recently celebrated the completion of a project that offers interprofessional education and community-centered health care. Last month, MO State officially cut the ribbon on the Collaborative Care Clinic.

The renovated space in the Ann Kampeter Health Sciences Hall brings together multiple clinical services in a modern, centralized facility designed to enhance student learning.

In this special two-part episode, clinic directors Lauren Hembree, director of Counseling Services, and Lauren Jones, director of Speech-Language-Hearing Services, talk about how the clinic came to be and how it benefits the Ozarks.

“I think this adds an accessibility component for people that may either run out of insurance benefits or have a limit on how many sessions you can receive,” Jones said.

Jones noted the clinic is “in the spirit of Missouri State’s Public Affairs Mission.”

“Just for mental health, there’s such an increased need, but there’s long wait lists, there’s insurance hurdles, and these spaces offer an easier way for people to get the help that they deserve,” Hembree added.

The clinic is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Next week, we’ll continue our conversation on the Collaborative Clinic as we dive into its impact on Missouri State and helping grow future health care professionals.

Read the full transcript.

