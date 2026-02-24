© 2026 KSMU Radio
Business and the Economy
Missouri State Journal

Preparing for the realities of the 2026 job market

By Adair Seifert-Anspaugh
Published February 24, 2026 at 9:45 AM CST
Screenshot of a webpage titled "LinkedIn Jobs" with an option to "Post a job." The text below encourages posting open roles on LinkedIn to target, prioritize, and manage qualified candidates.
Credit: Zulfugar Karimov on Unsplash

A Missouri State University career expert weighs in on the skills and strategies shaping today’s job market.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

As we head into 2026, the job market continues to evolve in ways that feel both exciting and uncertain. Technology is advancing rapidly, industries are shifting and employers are rethinking what it means to be workforce-ready.

So, what does that mean for students preparing to graduate and professionals considering their next move?

Margie Stewart, associate director of the Career Center at Missouri State University, explores the 2026 job market and how job seekers can stand out in a competitive, tech-driven world.

Adair Seifert-Anspaugh
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
