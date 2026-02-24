Preparing for the realities of the 2026 job market

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

As we head into 2026, the job market continues to evolve in ways that feel both exciting and uncertain. Technology is advancing rapidly, industries are shifting and employers are rethinking what it means to be workforce-ready.

So, what does that mean for students preparing to graduate and professionals considering their next move?

Margie Stewart, associate director of the Career Center at Missouri State University, explores the 2026 job market and how job seekers can stand out in a competitive, tech-driven world.

Read the full transcript