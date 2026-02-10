Who’s pollinating elderberry plants? Missouri State researchers take a closer look

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Graduate student Jenny Burrow and associate biology professor Dr. Avery Russell talk about pollination ecology and research studying the American elderberry, a native plant that’s gaining attention as a specialty crop.

Burrow’s research looks at which insects are actually visiting elderberry flowers — and whether those visitors are helping the plant produce fruit. The answers aren’t as straightforward as you might think.

The project is part of a larger USDA-funded effort to advance American elderberry research and support growers across Missouri and beyond.

