Science
Missouri State Journal

Who’s pollinating elderberry plants? Missouri State researchers take a closer look

By Kayla Guilbault
Published February 10, 2026 at 9:45 AM CST
American elderberry flower in bloom.
Missouri has consistently accounted for a large share of U.S. land devoted to commercial elderberry cultivation.

As elderberry products become more common in health and wellness aisles, Missouri State University researchers are taking a closer look at the plant, beginning with its flowers.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Graduate student Jenny Burrow and associate biology professor Dr. Avery Russell talk about pollination ecology and research studying the American elderberry, a native plant that’s gaining attention as a specialty crop.

Burrow’s research looks at which insects are actually visiting elderberry flowers — and whether those visitors are helping the plant produce fruit. The answers aren’t as straightforward as you might think.

The project is part of a larger USDA-funded effort to advance American elderberry research and support growers across Missouri and beyond.

Read the full transcript.

Kayla Guilbault
Kayla Guilbault has worked at Missouri State University since 2022 and is currently the digital marketing coordinator in the Office of Strategic Communication. She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Drury University.&nbsp;
