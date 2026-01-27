Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Artificial intelligence is no longer a far-off concept reserved for tech companies or science fiction movies. It’s already shaping how we write emails, analyze data, schedule meetings and even apply for jobs.

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into our daily routines, one key question persists: What does this mean for the future of work?

For many people, conversations about AI bring a mix of curiosity and concern. Will machines replace jobs? Will entire industries change? Or will AI simply become another tool we use?

Dr. Llody Smith, professor of computer science at Missouri State University, talks about AI and the future of work and how we can prepare.

