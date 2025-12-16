What to expect from the U.S. economy in 2026

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Elections, interest rates and global tensions have all shaped the economy in 2025.

As the year winds down, many of us are likely wondering what the economic landscape will look like in the new year.

From jobs to inflation and more, economist Dr. David Mitchell helps us understand the outlook for 2026. Mitchell is also professor of economics at Missouri State University and the director of the Bureau of Economic Research.

