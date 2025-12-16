© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and the Economy
Missouri State Journal

What to expect from the U.S. economy in 2026

By Emily Yeap
Published December 16, 2025 at 9:45 AM CST
A round badge of the American flag on a $1 bill.
Marek Studzinski
/
Unsplash

Economist Dr. David Mitchell sheds light on key trends to watch.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

Elections, interest rates and global tensions have all shaped the economy in 2025.

As the year winds down, many of us are likely wondering what the economic landscape will look like in the new year.

From jobs to inflation and more, economist Dr. David Mitchell helps us understand the outlook for 2026. Mitchell is also professor of economics at Missouri State University and the director of the Bureau of Economic Research.

Read the full audio transcript

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityEconomics departmentDavid Mitchell
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
Related Content