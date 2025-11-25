© 2025 KSMU Radio
KSMU is ending service to translator K255AH at 98.9 FM in Joplin. Learn more here.
Education
Missouri State Journal

New Missouri State University graduate dean sets sights on innovative PhD programs

By Emily Letterman
Published November 25, 2025 at 9:41 AM CST
Citizen Scholar outside Strong Hall.
Kevin White/Missouri State
The Citizen Scholar statue stands tall outside Strong Hall.

Dr. Johannes Strobel will hold listening sessions to gather input.

This summer, the state legislature granted Missouri State University authority to independently offer Doctor of Philosophy degree programs. The new law removes the University of Missouri system’s exclusive authority to grant research doctorates and certain professional degrees.

Following that landmark announcement, a month later, Dr. Johannes Strobel began his new role as dean of the Graduate College at Missouri State.

Now four months into the role, one of Strobel’s main priorities is to help guide the university though what this new law means. Strobel’s most asked question: What PhD programs will the university pursue?

“The process or path to get to a research doctorate is very interesting,” he said. “We are lucky because (most universities) are thinking in this climate of cutting down PhDs. They are stuck with PhD programs that were designed 100 years ago, and they are all mostly in the same mold."

“We get to be really innovative. That means for us, our process, first and foremost, needs to be unlearning what we all know about PhD programs. We will not be competing, and we shouldn't be competing, with the places that offer PhD programs now for 150 years.”

As Strobel works through the intricacies of developing PhD programs, he notes that recruitment and retention of students will always be the name of the game.

Emily Letterman
Emily Letterman has worked at Missouri State University since 2023 and is currently the public relations strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. A longtime journalist with over a decade of reporting on southwest Missouri, she has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from MSU.
