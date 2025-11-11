The Native American handgame is the focus of a new book by a Missouri State professor

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Missouri State University anthropologist Dr. William Meadows has published a new book about one of the oldest living Indigenous gaming traditions – the Native handgame. It's based on over 30 years of research, fieldwork, observation and firsthand participation.

“The Handgame of the Kiowa, Comanche and Apache: Spirited Competition on the Southern Plains” is an ethnic study that explores the game’s culture and history.

Meadows is also a professor of anthropology and Native American Studies at Missouri State University. To mark Native American Heritage Month in November, he talks about the book and the significance of this lasting tradition.

At 7 p.m. on Nov. 17, Missouri State will host the Plains Indian Handgame in the Plaster Student Union on campus. The event is free and open to the public.