© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Missouri State Journal

A familiar face with a fresh vision: Meet Missouri State University's new library dean

By Emily Letterman
Published October 28, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
A student studies outside Meyer Library.
Missouri State University
A student studies outside Meyer Library on the Missouri State campus.

Dave Richards returned to the university in July and said he's eager to help the library fit into the new strategic plan.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

This summer, Dave Richards returned home — to Missouri State University, that is. After nearly two decades away, Richards is the new dean of libraries services. He replaces former longtime dean Tom Peters who retired in December 2024.

Richards started at the university in 1997 — his first dream job — heading up special archives. In 2015, he was in the market to become a dean and moved to the University of Nebraska Omaha, but low and behold, his second dream job opened up back home at Mo State.

“I’m so fortunate to be able to come back and it feels like home,” he said. “It feels like I was away on a very long working vacation awhile.”

While in Omaha, Richards helped start the Open Educational Resources initiative in concert with Open Nebraska, a move that resulted in student savings of more than $2 million over a six-year period. 

“It’s essentially free textbooks,” he said, “and it is a game changer. Why? Because now you’ve curated a textbook exactly for the course that you’re teaching, and it is free to the students.”

The program realized so much success for all participants in Omaha that Richards would like to expand OER offerings at Missouri State. 

Read the full transcript for more on OER and the strategic plan.

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityMissouri State University Libraries
Emily Letterman
Emily Letterman has worked at Missouri State University since 2023 and is currently the public relations strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. A longtime journalist with over a decade of reporting on southwest Missouri, she has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from MSU.
See stories by Emily Letterman