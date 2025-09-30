How to bridge differences by building bonds

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Conflict touches every part of our lives — at home, at work and in our communities. While many people often view conflict as negative, it offers opportunity for growth, connection and stronger relationships if handled the right way.

Nora Cox is a senior instructor in Missouri State University’s Department of Communication, Media, Journalism and Film. She also leads the Center for Dispute Resolution on campus, which has been helping people to communicate and manage conflicts productively for more than 25 years.

She talks about the center’s work and how people can handle conflict better by focusing on connection.

