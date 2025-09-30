© 2025 KSMU Radio
Education
Missouri State Journal

How to bridge differences by building bonds

By Emily Yeap
Published September 30, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
Nora Cox teaches a class at Missouri State University.
Kevin White
/
Missouri State University
Communications expert, Nora Cox, talks about how conflict management can help build stronger relationships.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

Conflict touches every part of our lives — at home, at work and in our communities. While many people often view conflict as negative, it offers opportunity for growth, connection and stronger relationships if handled the right way.

Nora Cox is a senior instructor in Missouri State University’s Department of Communication, Media, Journalism and Film. She also leads the Center for Dispute Resolution on campus, which has been helping people to communicate and manage conflicts productively for more than 25 years.

She talks about the center’s work and how people can handle conflict better by focusing on connection.

Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
