Education
Missouri State Journal

Missouri State University debuted its strategic plan. What’s next?

By Emily Letterman
Published September 24, 2025 at 2:57 PM CDT
The university seal sits outside Carrington Hall on the Springfield campus.
Kevin White/Missouri State University
The university seal sits outside Carrington Hall on the Springfield campus.

MO State President Richard "Biff" Williams talks about the first year priorities.

Missouri State University has debuted its new strategic plan titled “Igniting Opportunity.” This forward-looking blueprint is designed to strengthen academic excellence, expand community partnerships and reinforce the university’s statewide public affairs mission.

This five-year game plan was announced Sept. 22 by President Richard B. Williams during the annual State of the University address. Now, he’s talking more in-depth about the plan’s goals and first-year priorities. 

“It's a very aggressive plan, but it's very doable,” he said. “There's a place for everyone in this plan and to contribute. In realizing this plan, it gets us to our why.”

The president said that at the end of the first year, he’ll consider it a success if a handful of essential items is checked off, including things such as the strategic enrollment management plan, the brand refresh and the first steps of reinventing the general education core.

“As we're going through and we're looking at budget allocation, we know what our priorities are,” he said. “The strategic plan tells us where we're going in the next five years.

"We don't have to question, 'Well, do we give money to this part of campus or to that part of the campus?' We already know because it’s in our plan. We are all unified in that direction."

Emily Letterman
Emily Letterman has worked at Missouri State University since 2023 and is currently the public relations strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. A longtime journalist with over a decade of reporting on southwest Missouri, she has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from MSU.
