Arts and Entertainment
Missouri State Journal

Overlay Art and Cultural Festival returns to downtown Springfield

By Emily Doll
Published September 16, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
A banner advertising Overlay on wall of the U Park East, where the new mural will be installed.
A banner advertising Overlay on wall of the U Park East, where the new mural will be installed. Emily Doll/Missouri State University

The mural festival, Oct. 3 and 4, celebrates the integration of art, music, tech and culture..

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

Overlay Art and Cultural Festival is a two-day event that will celebrate the installation of a massive mural near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Park Central East. There will be live DJ performances, a pop-up skatepark, a community dining hall and interactive art exhibits.

Missouri State alumni and festival founder, Meg Wagler, talks with Emily Doll about what you can expect — click the "listen" button above.

Tickets are $10, donation-based entry. VIP tickets are also available for $35 and come with special access to a VIP lounge with premium viewing space on the fourth floor of the Discovery Center.

To learn more, find volunteer opportunities or get tickets, overlayfest.com.

Emily Doll
Emily Doll is a Missouri native and has played various roles at Missouri State University since 2014. They currently serve on multiple local committees and work as a digital marketing strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. Emily has a bachelor's degree in socio-political communication with a press politics certificate from Missouri State.
