Overlay Art and Cultural Festival returns to downtown Springfield

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Overlay Art and Cultural Festival is a two-day event that will celebrate the installation of a massive mural near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Park Central East. There will be live DJ performances, a pop-up skatepark, a community dining hall and interactive art exhibits.

Missouri State alumni and festival founder, Meg Wagler, talks with Emily Doll about what you can expect — click the "listen" button above.

Tickets are $10, donation-based entry. VIP tickets are also available for $35 and come with special access to a VIP lounge with premium viewing space on the fourth floor of the Discovery Center.

To learn more, find volunteer opportunities or get tickets, overlayfest.com.

Read the full transcript.