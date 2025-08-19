MSU Mountain Grove Fruit Experiment Station produces research, wine, spirits and more

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

At the Missouri State Winery and Distillery , research fuels the craft.

Operating within the university’s Fruit Experiment Station, Mountain Grove, the facility develops grape varieties that thrive in Missouri. On-site coordinator, Jennifer Morgenthaler , and cellar technician, Jeremy Emery , transform those grapes into wines and spirits, sharing their expertise with both growers and visitors.

Workshops, tastings and tours offer the public a glimpse into the science — and flavor — behind Missouri winemaking.

Read the full transcript.