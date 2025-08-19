© 2025 KSMU Radio
Education
Missouri State Journal

MSU Mountain Grove Fruit Experiment Station produces research, wine, spirits and more

By Kayla Guilbault
Published August 19, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
Dark purple grapes on a vine.
Kevin White
The Missouri State University Winery and Distillery is located at the State Fruit Experiment Station of Missouri State University in Mountain Grove.

A historic field station brings together agriculture, research and award-winning products.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

At the Missouri State Winery and Distillery, research fuels the craft.

Operating within the university’s Fruit Experiment Station, Mountain Grove, the facility develops grape varieties that thrive in Missouri. On-site coordinator, Jennifer Morgenthaler, and cellar technician, Jeremy Emery, transform those grapes into wines and spirits, sharing their expertise with both growers and visitors.

Workshops, tastings and tours offer the public a glimpse into the science — and flavor — behind Missouri winemaking.

Read the full transcript.

Kayla Guilbault
