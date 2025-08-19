MSU Mountain Grove Fruit Experiment Station produces research, wine, spirits and more
A historic field station brings together agriculture, research and award-winning products.
At the Missouri State Winery and Distillery, research fuels the craft.
Operating within the university’s Fruit Experiment Station, Mountain Grove, the facility develops grape varieties that thrive in Missouri. On-site coordinator, Jennifer Morgenthaler, and cellar technician, Jeremy Emery, transform those grapes into wines and spirits, sharing their expertise with both growers and visitors.
Workshops, tastings and tours offer the public a glimpse into the science — and flavor — behind Missouri winemaking.