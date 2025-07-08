Safe summer swims

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Whether you’re diving into a backyard pool, floating down a river, or heading out for a day at the lake, water can be one of the best parts of summer, but it comes with serious risks. Drowning remains one of the leading causes of unintentional injury deaths, especially for young children.

Zack Kelley, assistant director of facilities and risk management at Missouri State University, shares swim safety tips that can make a big difference and even save a life.

Read the full transcript