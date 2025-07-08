© 2025 KSMU Radio
Environment
Missouri State Journal

Safe summer swims

By Adair Seifert
Published July 8, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
A person floating peacefully in a swimming pool.
Haley Phelps
/
Unsplash.com
A person floating peacefully in a swimming pool.

How to enjoy the water — without sacrificing safety.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Whether you’re diving into a backyard pool, floating down a river, or heading out for a day at the lake, water can be one of the best parts of summer, but it comes with serious risks. Drowning remains one of the leading causes of unintentional injury deaths, especially for young children.

Zack Kelley, assistant director of facilities and risk management at Missouri State University, shares swim safety tips that can make a big difference and even save a life.

Read the full transcript

Adair Seifert
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
