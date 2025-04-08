© 2025 KSMU Radio
Illuminating the power of public art

By Emily Yeap
Published April 8, 2025 at 10:40 AM CDT
Dr. Andrew Wasserman, assistant professor in the department of art and design at Missouri State University, with his book, “The World Atlas of Public Art."
Courtesy Missouri State University
Dr. Andrew Wasserman, assistant professor in the department of art and design at Missouri State University, with his book “The World Atlas of Public Art."

Art historian Dr. Andrew Wasserman presents a global survey of works and practices in his new book.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In his book “The World Atlas of Public Art” Missouri State University’s Dr. Andrew Wasserman uses the concept of an atlas to document how artworks around the globe interact with public spaces.

Published by Yale University Press last fall, the book highlights the diverse practices of public art over the past six decades.

Wasserman, assistant professor in the department of art and design, talks about his book and the significance of public art.

Read the full audio transcript

Tags
Missouri State Journal public artDr. Andrew WassermanMSU Department of Art and DesignReynolds College of Arts, Social Sciences and HumanitiesMissouri State University
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
