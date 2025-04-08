Illuminating the power of public art

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In his book “The World Atlas of Public Art” Missouri State University’s Dr. Andrew Wasserman uses the concept of an atlas to document how artworks around the globe interact with public spaces.

Published by Yale University Press last fall, the book highlights the diverse practices of public art over the past six decades.

Wasserman, assistant professor in the department of art and design, talks about his book and the significance of public art.

