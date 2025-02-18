How teacher pay has changed over time in Missouri

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

As the teaching profession evolves, compensation remains an important factor for those considering a career in education.

Dr. Minor Baker, director of the School of Teaching, Learning and Developmental Sciences, shares insights on how teacher pay has changed over time. He discusses factors that influence salaries, including differences between rural and urban districts, and how funding structures impact teacher compensation.

Missouri recently raised the starting teacher salary to $40,000, a change aimed at making the profession more competitive. Dr. Baker explores what this means for schools across the state and how districts are adjusting.

