© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove at 88.7 FM is currently off the air due to technical issues. We're working to solve the problem and will be back on as soon as possible. In the meantime, stream KSMU by clicking "All Streams" on our website.
Education
Missouri State Journal

How teacher pay has changed over time in Missouri

By Kayla Guilbault
Published February 18, 2025 at 9:45 AM CST
Jesse Scheve
An MSU graduate teaches an elementary class.

Missouri State University has been shaping the future of education for more than a century, with one in eight Missouri teachers being an MSU graduate. Dr. Minor Baker discusses the history of teacher pay, the factors influencing salaries — and how recent changes are affecting schools across the state.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

As the teaching profession evolves, compensation remains an important factor for those considering a career in education.

Dr. Minor Baker, director of the School of Teaching, Learning and Developmental Sciences, shares insights on how teacher pay has changed over time. He discusses factors that influence salaries, including differences between rural and urban districts, and how funding structures impact teacher compensation.

Missouri recently raised the starting teacher salary to $40,000, a change aimed at making the profession more competitive. Dr. Baker explores what this means for schools across the state and how districts are adjusting.

Read the full transcript.

Tags
Missouri State Journal education
Kayla Guilbault
Kayla Guilbault is the digital marketing coordinator for Missouri State University. She has a BS in Psychology from Drury University and nearly a decade of experience in marketing and communications. When she’s not working, she is a skater and serves as the Ad, Merch and Media Committee head for Springfield Roller Derby.<br/><br/><br/>
See stories by Kayla Guilbault