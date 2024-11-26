The science behind gratitude

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

As we gather around the table this Thanksgiving, it’s the perfect time to reflect on gratitude — something we often hear about this time of year but may not fully understand.

Gratitude goes beyond just saying "thank you"; it can profoundly impact our mental and physical health.

Dr. Kyler Sherman-Wilkins, associate professor of sociology and faculty affiliate in the gerontology program at Missouri State University, discusses how gratitude can positively impact mental and physical well-being.

Read the full transcript