Missouri State Journal

The science behind gratitude

Published November 26, 2024 at 9:45 AM CST
Person standing on a beach at sunset with arms outstretched, facing a vibrant sky over the ocean.
Marcos Paulo Prado/Unsplash.com

How practicing gratitude can transform your mind and body.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

As we gather around the table this Thanksgiving, it’s the perfect time to reflect on gratitude — something we often hear about this time of year but may not fully understand.

Gratitude goes beyond just saying "thank you"; it can profoundly impact our mental and physical health.

Dr. Kyler Sherman-Wilkins, associate professor of sociology and faculty affiliate in the gerontology program at Missouri State University, discusses how gratitude can positively impact mental and physical well-being.

Read the full transcript

