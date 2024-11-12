© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Missouri State Journal

White-nose syndrome can lead to bat deaths. What do researchers know about it?

By Emily Yeap
Published November 12, 2024 at 9:45 AM CST
A bat in a cave.
Arnold
/
Pixabay

Missouri State University Biologist Dr. Giorgia Auteri discusses ongoing research.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

Bats are mammals that play a crucial role in our ecosystem.

In Missouri, there are about 15 different species of bats, and they’re insect eaters. The most common species include the big brown bat, little brown bat, eastern red bat and gray bat.

Last week on the Missouri State Journal, biologist Dr. Giorgia Auteri talked about how she came to research bats and how a fungal disease called white-nose syndrome has killed millions of bats in North America.

Auteri, who’s also assistant professor of biology at Missouri State University, highlights how the work of researchers like her has revealed crucial insights about white-nose syndrome and has helped bats survive infections.

Read the full audio transcript

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityCollege of Natural and Applied SciencesBiology departmentDr. Giorgia Auteri
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
Related Content
Load More