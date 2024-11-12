White-nose syndrome can lead to bat deaths. What do researchers know about it?

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Bats are mammals that play a crucial role in our ecosystem.

In Missouri, there are about 15 different species of bats, and they’re insect eaters. The most common species include the big brown bat, little brown bat, eastern red bat and gray bat.

Last week on the Missouri State Journal, biologist Dr. Giorgia Auteri talked about how she came to research bats and how a fungal disease called white-nose syndrome has killed millions of bats in North America.

Auteri, who’s also assistant professor of biology at Missouri State University, highlights how the work of researchers like her has revealed crucial insights about white-nose syndrome and has helped bats survive infections.

