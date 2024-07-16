© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment
Missouri State Journal

Still deciding what to do this summer? The Ozarks offers lots of options

Published July 16, 2024 at 8:24 AM CDT
Shoppers at a farmer's market.
Missouri State University photography

Outdoor adventures, entertainment, festivals and local resorts are just some options for ways to have fun this summer.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

Summer is a great time to relax, unwind and recharge for the rest of the year. Whether that means soaking up the sun or finding a place to cool down, the Ozarks region offers a multitude of attractions for making the most of summer without breaking the bank. Dr. Kara Wolfe, school director for Hospitality and Agricultural Leadership, talks about the opportunities to support local tourism in the Ozarks.

Read the full transcript.

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State JournalDr. Kara WolfeMissouri TourismBranson area