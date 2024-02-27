New book shines a light on Women’s Airforce Service Pilots

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

March is Women’s History Month, which honors and celebrates the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society.

A new book by Dr. Sarah Myers, a Missouri State University history alumna, shines a light on the Women’s Airforce Service Pilots, or WASPs, and their impact during and after World War II.

It’s titled Earning Their Wings: The WASPs of World War II and the Fight for Veteran Recognition.

Myers, who’s also associate professor of history at Messiah University, discusses her first book, which began as a thesis project at MSU.

