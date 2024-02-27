© 2024 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal

New book shines a light on Women’s Airforce Service Pilots

By Emily Yeap
Published February 27, 2024 at 9:45 AM CST
Dr. Sarah Myers with Norma Imler, whose husband served in World War II.
Missouri State University history alumna Dr. Sarah Myers is the author.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

March is Women’s History Month, which honors and celebrates the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society.

A new book by Dr. Sarah Myers, a Missouri State University history alumna, shines a light on the Women’s Airforce Service Pilots, or WASPs, and their impact during and after World War II.

It’s titled Earning Their Wings: The WASPs of World War II and the Fight for Veteran Recognition.

Myers, who’s also associate professor of history at Messiah University, discusses her first book, which began as a thesis project at MSU.

Read the audio transcript

Learn more about Earning Their Wings

