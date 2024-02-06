Has online dating changed the way we fall in love?
Relationship expert Dr. Alicia Walker weighs in on the good and bad of digital dating.
Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.
Can you feel that? Love is in the air. Valentine’s Day is just over a week away and while many are making plans or reservations with their significant other — many are still looking for that someone special.
Enter the not-so-new frontier of dating apps. Tinder is by far the most widely used on the market. Since its launch in 2012, Tinder reports about 26 million matches a day, leading to more than 20 billion so far and counting. But as users will be quick to point out, a match does not equal a relationship.
Dr. Alicia Walker, an associate professor of Sociology and Anthropology at Missouri State University and a noted relationship expert, says dating apps such as Tinder are fundamentally changing the way we enter interact with each other.