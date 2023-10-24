MSU professor offers tips for handling conflicts that arise during the holidays

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

The holiday season is not too far off. While holidays are a time of joy, celebration and family gatherings, they can also bring about stress and family conflict for a variety of reasons.

Conflicts that aren’t handled properly can ruin the occasion and hurt relationships.

Dr. Erin Wehrman, associate professor of communication at Missouri State University, talks about navigating conflict in a positive way during the holidays. She’s also the former director of the Center for Dispute Resolution in the Department of Communication, Media, Journalism and Film at Missouri State.

