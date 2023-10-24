© 2023 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal

MSU professor offers tips for handling conflicts that arise during the holidays

By Emily Yeap
Published October 24, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
A table set for a holiday meal
RitaE
/
Pixabay
A table set for a holiday meal

Communication expert Dr. Erin Wehrman offers some insights.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

The holiday season is not too far off. While holidays are a time of joy, celebration and family gatherings, they can also bring about stress and family conflict for a variety of reasons.

Conflicts that aren’t handled properly can ruin the occasion and hurt relationships.

Dr. Erin Wehrman, associate professor of communication at Missouri State University, talks about navigating conflict in a positive way during the holidays. She’s also the former director of the Center for Dispute Resolution in the Department of Communication, Media, Journalism and Film at Missouri State.

Read the full audio transcript

Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityReynolds College of Arts, Social Sciences and HumanitiesDepartment of Communication, Media, Journalism and FilmDr. Erin Wehrman
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
