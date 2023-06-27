© 2023 KSMU Radio
Education
Missouri State Journal

How to naturally prevent garden pests

By Adair Seifert
Published June 27, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
Missouri State University students volunteer with Springfield Community Gardens.
Missouri State University plant science expert Dr. Clydette Alsup-Egbers offers some insights.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

Tending to a summer garden can be a peaceful time to unwind and connect with nature. Unfortunately, garden pests and diseases can wreak havoc on your garden.

Harmful pesticides and bug repellents are commonly used, but they can cause damage to your plants and cause health issues.

What are some safe and natural ways to prevent garden pests? Dr. Clydette Alsup-Egbers, associate professor of environmental plant science at Missouri State University, explains.

Read the full audio transcript.

