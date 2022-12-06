© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Missouri State Journal
Missouri State Journal

How to ride out inflation

Published December 6, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST
Calculating money and bills.
Image by Karolina Grabowska
/
Pexels

Get some insights from a Missouri State University certified financial planner.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

As prices of goods and services continue to rise due to inflation, many Americans are struggling to cope.

How can people weather these challenging times? What should they do or not do regarding their personal finance?

Certified financial planner Dr. James Philpot offers some tips and advice. He’s also associate professor in the department of finance and risk management at Missouri State University.

Read the full audio transcript

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityCollege of BusinessDr. James PhilpotDepartment of Finance and Risk Management
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the public relations specialist in the office of strategic communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
Related Content
  • What's causing inflation
    NPR's Ailsa Chang talks to Josh Bivens from the Economic Policy Institute about what's really behind high prices and supply issues contributing to inflation.
  • A shopper walks through a grocery store in Washington, D.C, on March 13. Surging inflation poses a particular challenge for working-class families, impacting the cost of basic necessities such as groceries.
    How soaring inflation forces stark choices
    Scott Horsley
    Inflation in March was the highest since December of 1981, with prices up 8.5% from a year ago. Rising prices are especially hard on low-income people, who spend more of their money on necessities.
Load More