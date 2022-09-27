In October, MSU to recognize LGBTQ History Month with events

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

Each October, Missouri State University develops programming to recognize and support the LGBTQ community.

Shy Wells, assistant director of multicultural programs and LGBTQ+ services at MSU, says the celebration is directly tied to the university's mission of recognizing and supporting all students.

"But also, it falls directly within our three pillars [of the public affairs mission]: community engagement, cultural competence and ethical leadership. Teaching individuals how to be ethical leaders wherever they’re working with individuals who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. Community engagement - because we do have community members, as well as students, who are LGBTQ+. And then, also just working in the cultural competence. So, it really connects directly to Missouri State’s three pillars."

While MSU will be offering panel discussions, educational opportunities and fun activities for students throughout the month, Wells points to Let’s Vogue Oct. 21 as the highlight.

"It's about ballroom culture. That was one of the very first instances that LGBTQ+ community really became noticed was during ballroom culture," they said.

"Ballroom culture is extremely popular now with like Lady Gaga, voguing, dancing. So, it’s a historical moment as well as an opportunity for students to have fun and be able to engage with others in the community regardless if they’re LGBTQ or not."

Let’s Vogue is only open to current students. Wells advises community members to check out the Glo Center's programming, specifically Ozarks Pridefest: Harvest Pride, which will be held Oct. 8 in downtown Springfield.

The Multicultural Resource Center also focuses on building advocates and allies, along with offering resources and support. Wells gives many examples of the resources available through the campus and the MRC.

They begin with the Transitions Closet, a free clothing resource for any student going through a life transition. Wells tells us more.

"It does have some education for our LGBTQ+ students, having a better understanding of how to safely bind, and connect to resources within the community," they said.

"We also have the counseling center, which is a great resource for all of our students because it’s free, it’s accessible, and they actually have small group sessions that are available for just about anyone. But they do have some emphasis on LGBTQ+ students as well.

"And then, we also have Melaqueer which is a LGBTQ+ organization for students of color and students who want to have a better understanding of culture. And then, we have Advocacy and Alliance, which was formerly known as Spectrum...Those students work really hard to create allies within the community.

"And then, we also just have a lot of community connections as well."

To continue to build allies and understanding and to provide a more welcoming environment, the university offers LGBTQ+ Safe Zone training, which Wells would encourage everyone to participate in.

"It's an opportunity for them to learn how to be a better advisor, how to directly connect with our coworkers, with our students that we may not always understand. So, it’s a really good opportunity for individuals to have more exposure, but also be guided through what kind of conversations are appropriate or not appropriate," Wells said.

"You do not have to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community to be supportive and help guide students and community members. All the different things that are going on around the city, it’s really important that we have allies and people who can help make sure that everyone has access to those human rights and the opportunity to really be engaged within the community."