Missouri State Journal
Focusing on collaboration, MSU's Public Affairs Conference Sept. 20-22 to feature in-person events

Published September 13, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT
Citizen Scholar Statue_21024-8677.jpg
Jesse Scheve
/
Missouri State University
The Citizen Scholar statue is on the Missouri State University campus.

Missouri State University's Public Affairs Conference events are free and open to the public.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

In a climate of ever-deepening divides in the United States, talking about issues in our communities isn’t enough. We must take meaningful action by bringing together multiple voices to address our challenges.

Missouri State University’s 2022-2023 public affairs theme, “From Words to Deeds: Creating Collaborative Communities,” seeks to inspire action through collaboration.

This fall, the university will host its 19th annual Public Affairs Conference Sept. 20-22. Free and open to the public, the conference will feature in-person events and live, virtual programming.

In this week's program, Dr. Shannon Wooden and Stacey Trewatha-Bach share more about the conference. Wooden is the 2022-23 provost fellow for public affairs and professor of English and Trewatha-Bach serves as public affairs special programs coordinator.

Visit the conference website to get more information, including a full schedule.

Read the full audio transcript

Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the public relations specialist in the office of strategic communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
