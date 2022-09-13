Focusing on collaboration, MSU's Public Affairs Conference Sept. 20-22 to feature in-person events

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In a climate of ever-deepening divides in the United States, talking about issues in our communities isn’t enough. We must take meaningful action by bringing together multiple voices to address our challenges.

Missouri State University’s 2022-2023 public affairs theme, “From Words to Deeds: Creating Collaborative Communities,” seeks to inspire action through collaboration.

This fall, the university will host its 19th annual Public Affairs Conference Sept. 20-22. Free and open to the public, the conference will feature in-person events and live, virtual programming.

In this week's program, Dr. Shannon Wooden and Stacey Trewatha-Bach share more about the conference. Wooden is the 2022-23 provost fellow for public affairs and professor of English and Trewatha-Bach serves as public affairs special programs coordinator.

Visit the conference website to get more information, including a full schedule.

