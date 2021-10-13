© 2021 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal
Field of Memories Visually Displays Students Lost to Death by Suicide

Published November 9, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST
For those in the 17–24-year-old age range, death by suicide is the second leading cause of death. It is second only to accidental death.

Stacey Trewatha-Bach, coordinator of public affairs special projects at Missouri State University, brings this to light each semester with the Field of Memories exhibit. It will be displayed Nov. 11-12.

The field between the bookstore and Plaster Student Union fills with 1,100 flags. Each represents the death by suicide of a college student in the last year.

The visual representation also includes talking points and signals of depression or suicidal ideation.

In conjunction with this event, the Missouri State Counseling Center will present a public affairs talk, "Breaking Barriers to Good Mental Health," at 4 p.m. Nov. 11 in the PSU Theater.

Missouri State University provides free help for students to cope with mental health or thoughts of suicide. Call 417-836-5116 for assistance.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, you may also contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.

