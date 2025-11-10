Statewide initiative helps people in recovery find jobs

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Linda Regan speaks with Chiquita Chaney, education director for community health engagement and outreach with MU Extension.

Chaney talks about the Recover Friendly Workplace Initiative, designed to support people in recovery in their employment. She talks about how businesses and employees both benefit and how to become a part of the statewide program.

