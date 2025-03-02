Prosper Springfield reports drop in city's poverty rate

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Maggie Castrey speaks with Francine Pratt, director of Prosper Springfield.

Pratt talks about the many partnerships in Springfield aimed at addressing and reducing poverty in the city.