Making Democracy Work

Prosper Springfield reports drop in city's poverty rate

By Maggie Castrey
Published March 2, 2025 at 9:46 PM CST
The Community Partnership of the Ozarks in central Springfield, Missouri is shown on Aug. 9, 2022.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
The Community Partnership of the Ozarks in central Springfield, Missouri is shown on Aug. 9, 2022. The Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness is linked to the social-sector organization.

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks program had set a goal of a 5% drop in poverty by 2025.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Maggie Castrey speaks with Francine Pratt, director of Prosper Springfield.

Pratt talks about the many partnerships in Springfield aimed at addressing and reducing poverty in the city.

