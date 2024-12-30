Cold weather crisis program in Springfield is down 50 beds this year but the need is greater

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Debbie Good speaks with Emily Fessler, continuum of care director with Community Partnership of the Ozarks (CPO).

Fessler talks about the continued rising number of those unsheltered in the Ozarks and increasing demand for cold weather crisis shelters. The program is always in need of volunteers.

