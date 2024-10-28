© 2024 KSMU Radio
KSMW 90.3 in West Plains is experiencing technical difficulties and is currently broadcasting at low power. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
Making Democracy Work

Christian County Clerk shares important reminders for voters with the election just over a week away

By Debbie Good
Published October 28, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
Vote 3
Michele Skalicky
A flag and the word, "vote," on a partition at a polling location in Springfield, Missouri (photo taken on August 6, 2024).

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Debbie Good speaks with Christian County Clerk Paula Brumfield.

Brumfield discusses what voters need to know before they head to the polls on or before the November 5 General Election. No excuse, in person, absentee voting continues through Monday, November 4 at various locations in Missouri.

November 2024 election cycle
Debbie Good
