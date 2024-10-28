Christian County Clerk shares important reminders for voters with the election just over a week away

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Debbie Good speaks with Christian County Clerk Paula Brumfield.

Brumfield discusses what voters need to know before they head to the polls on or before the November 5 General Election. No excuse, in person, absentee voting continues through Monday, November 4 at various locations in Missouri.

