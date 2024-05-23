© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMSU is off the air in Mt. Grove (88.7FM) due to signal interference. We are working to restore coverage at the site. In the meantime, some Mt. Grove area listeners will be able to listen over the air to KSMU at 91.1 or KSMW at 90.3FM. Or stream KSMU anywhere from any device.
News
Making Democracy Work

‘Options are limitless to connect with others.’ David Burton talks about combating isolation and loneliness in the word of social media

By Amanda Stadler
Published May 23, 2024 at 10:57 AM CDT

Bob Dmyt
/
Pixabay

Burton is the founder of the Engaged Neighbor program.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Amanda Stadler speaks with David Burton, community development specialist with the MU Extension.

Burton talks about the correlation between increased social media and an increase in people reporting feelings of loneliness. He talks about various ways to reconnect and combat this trend, and he discusses MU Extension programsand how people can get involved.

Tags
Making Democracy Work Engaged Neighbor ProgramUniversity of Missouri ExtensionMaking Democracy Work
Amanda Stadler
See stories by Amanda Stadler