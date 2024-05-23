‘Options are limitless to connect with others.’ David Burton talks about combating isolation and loneliness in the word of social media

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Amanda Stadler speaks with David Burton, community development specialist with the MU Extension.

Burton talks about the correlation between increased social media and an increase in people reporting feelings of loneliness. He talks about various ways to reconnect and combat this trend, and he discusses MU Extension programsand how people can get involved.

