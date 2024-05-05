© 2024 KSMU Radio
Families are often unaware of benefits of palliative hospice care, says retired oncologist

By Linda Regan
Published May 5, 2024 at 9:47 PM CDT
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Linda Regan speaks with returning guest Dr. Robert Carolla, retired medical oncologist and board member for Hospice Foundation of the Ozarks.

Carolla discusses palliative hospice care and says that families often sign up too late to receive all of the supportive benefits. He says “death is a part of life” and explores common misconceptions associated with hospice care.

Making Democracy Work
Linda Regan
