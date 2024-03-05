It’s scholarship season at CFO. The nonprofit says students need to apply before the March 24 deadline

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Leslie Carrier speaks with Beth Hersh, director of scholarships for Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

Hersh talks about the more than 450 scholarships available to area high school and college students to assist with their educational goals. The deadline to apply for these available scholarships is March 24, 2024.

