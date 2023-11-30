Show Me Christian County celebrates 5th anniversary

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lisa Langley speaks with Anna Evans, vice president of Show Me Christian County.

Evans discusses the progress of this economic development organization, as they celebrate their fifth anniversary. She talks about the importance of focusing on supporting area small businesses and economic business development in Christian County.



