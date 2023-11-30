© 2023 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Making Democracy Work

Show Me Christian County celebrates 5th anniversary

By Lisa Langley
Published November 30, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST
showmeccmo.com

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lisa Langley speaks with Anna Evans, vice president of Show Me Christian County.

Evans discusses the progress of this economic development organization, as they celebrate their fifth anniversary. She talks about the importance of focusing on supporting area small businesses and economic business development in Christian County.

 

Tags
Making Democracy Work Christian CountyEconomyRural Economy
Lisa Langley
See stories by Lisa Langley