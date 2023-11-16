© 2023 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

The Tooth Truck has served thousands of children in Springfield and the surrounding areas over the last 2 decades

By Dr. Hue-Ping Chin
Published November 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST
Courtesy of Mindy Munoz/Program Director for Ronald McDonald Care Mobile

More than 32,000 kids have received care from the Ronald McDonald House Charities Tooth Truck since it began offering services.

Our weekly program Making Democracy Work is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Dr. Hue-Ping Chin speaks with Mindy Munoz, program director for the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile otherwise known as the “Tooth Truck.”

Munoz talks about the program that has spanned over last two decades, serving the needs of children who have limited access to dental care. She talks about the new truck, which travels to schools in the area to address children's dental needs.

Dr. Hue-Ping Chin
