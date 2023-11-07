‘If you have a passion, we probably have a board to match,’ says Springfield City Clerk

Our weekly program Making Democracy Work is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Linda Regan speaks with returning guest Anita Cotter, city clerk for the City of Springfield.

Cotter talks about the many opportunities for community members to serve on one of the City’s 26 boards and commissions.

