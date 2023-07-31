‘We strengthen our future by sharing our past’: Museum director talks about the importance of preserving our history

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Dr. Hue-Ping Chin speaks with Sean Fitzgibbons, executive director of the History Museum on the Square.

Fitzgibbons talks about his vision for the museum after becoming director late last year. He discusses the many programs and events the museum offers, including various interactive programs like walking tours. Fitzgibbons says sharing stories is an important part of community engagement and learning for all generations.

