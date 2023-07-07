© 2023 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

‘Public health has evolved into population health over past several years,’ says local health expert

By Amanda Stadler
Published July 7, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Amanda Stadler speaks with Scott Allen, administrator with the Webster County Health Unit.

Allen gives a public health overview. He talks about the many traditional roles of public health such as vaccinations, nurse clinics, obtaining birth certificate records, restaurant/food safety and more. Allen shares innovative ways services continue to evolve to meet the public’s needs such as mobile vaccine clinics.

