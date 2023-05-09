SPD encourages residents and business owners to consider registering their security cameras

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Maggie Castrey speaks with Lt. Tonya Price, community services section commander with the Springfield Police Department, about the city-wide camera registry program that residents and business owners can voluntarily participate in. She said the database helps SPD solve crimes and protect residents.

