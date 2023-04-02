© 2023 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Spring Fundraiser begins April 14! Make your pledge early and support programming on KSMU.
Making_Democracy_Work.jpeg
Making Democracy Work

As Springfield prepares to choose SPS board members, former member details skills needed to fill the role

By Leslie Carrier
Published April 2, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT
kraft.jpg
Michele Skalicky
/

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Leslie Carrier speaks with Alina Lehnert, former Springfield Public Schools board member and board president.

Lehnert discusses the role and responsibilities of SPS school board members.

Tags
Making Democracy Work SPS Board of Education
Leslie Carrier
Making Democracy Work
See stories by Leslie Carrier