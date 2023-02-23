© 2023 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

Area chapter of Sierra Club says climate change is a ‘global challenge with local actions’

By Dr. Hue-Ping Chin
Published February 23, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST
Stormy sky over a rural area

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Dr. Hue-Ping Chin speaks with Louise Wienckowski, energy committee chair with the White River Group of the Sierra Club.

Wienckowski talks about local efforts in the Ozarks to address climate change and the ongoing campaign to improve energy conservation.

Making Democracy Work
Dr. Hue-Ping Chin
