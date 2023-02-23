Area chapter of Sierra Club says climate change is a ‘global challenge with local actions’

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Dr. Hue-Ping Chin speaks with Louise Wienckowski, energy committee chair with the White River Group of the Sierra Club.

Wienckowski talks about local efforts in the Ozarks to address climate change and the ongoing campaign to improve energy conservation.

