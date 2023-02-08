Recycling plastics: What can and cannot be accepted

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Linda Regan speaks with Angie Snyder, planner with Ozarks Headwater’s Recycling Centers.

Snyder returns to the program to clarify how and which plastics are recycled. She speaks about the different numbers inside of the triangle recycle symbol and how to know what is accepted at local recycling centers.

