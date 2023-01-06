Network of churches and volunteers is the foundation of crisis cold weather shelters

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Dr. Hue-Ping Chin speaks with Michelle Garand, vice president of Affordable Housing and Homeless Prevention with Community Partnership of the Ozarks (CPO).

Garand discusses the crisis cold weather initiative, a collaboration with the Council of Churches, providing a safe and warm place to sleep for the unsheltered population when temperatures drop below 32 degrees. Garand said this faith-driven mission is run by volunteer support, and volunteers are always welcome and needed.

