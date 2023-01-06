© 2023 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Making_Democracy_Work.jpeg
Making Democracy Work

Network of churches and volunteers is the foundation of crisis cold weather shelters

By Dr. Hue-Ping Chin
Published January 6, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST
homeless.JPG
Pedro Ribeiro Simoes
/
Flickr

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Dr. Hue-Ping Chin speaks with Michelle Garand, vice president of Affordable Housing and Homeless Prevention with Community Partnership of the Ozarks (CPO).

Garand discusses the crisis cold weather initiative, a collaboration with the Council of Churches, providing a safe and warm place to sleep for the unsheltered population when temperatures drop below 32 degrees. Garand said this faith-driven mission is run by volunteer support, and volunteers are always welcome and needed.

Tags
Making Democracy Work HomelessCommunity Partnership’s Ozarks Alliance to End HomelessnessCommunity Partnership of the Ozarks
Dr. Hue-Ping Chin
See stories by Dr. Hue-Ping Chin