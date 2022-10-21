Looking ahead to the Nov 8th election, Greene county clerk reviews absentee voting tips

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Debbie Good speaks with Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller.

With the midterm election a few weeks away, many voters may continue to be confused about absentee voting requirements. Schoeller talks about the voting timeline, ID requirements and other common voter questions.