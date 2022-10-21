© 2022 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

Looking ahead to the Nov 8th election, Greene county clerk reviews absentee voting tips

Published October 21, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Debbie Good speaks with Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller.

With the midterm election a few weeks away, many voters may continue to be confused about absentee voting requirements. Schoeller talks about the voting timeline, ID requirements and other common voter questions.

Making Democracy Work
Debbie Good
