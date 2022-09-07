Task force finds many SPS school buildings have received a ‘failing grade’

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Erika Brame speaks with Bridget Dierks, vice president of programs with Community Partnership of the Ozarks. Dierks talks about the mission of Springfield Public Schools community task force from her co-chair position, shared with David Hall.

The role of the task force included tours of SPS schools, many which Dierks says have received a condition score of 70 or below. Dierks calls this a "failing grade," and discusses both current and planned projects to address the needs of local schools.

You can play the episode by clicking the "Listen" button above.

