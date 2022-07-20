Grant provides training, job placement for Missouri residents exiting prison and reentering the workforce

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Maggie Castrey speaks with Jenny Lourwood, a workforce development specialist with the Missouri Job Center in Springfield.

Lourwood talks about the $3 million federal grant that the Job Center is using to improve the transition of formerly incarcerated individuals back into the workforce. The grant funding allows for men and women formerly in state prison to receive job training, networking, and other services that help them succeed.

Play the episode by clicking on the "Listen" button above.

