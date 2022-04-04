© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We’re in our Spring Fundraiser and you can help! Support KSMU programming today!
Making_Democracy_Work.jpeg
Making Democracy Work

What new things are in store for youth this spring and summer? We asked Springfield Boys and Girls Clubs.

Published April 4, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT
b and g club.png
Courtesy of Boys and Girls of Springfield website
/

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Erika Brame speaks with Didem Koroglu, director of development with Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield.

Koroglue talks about the overarching mission of the clubs, and how they pivoted to be a continued resource for youth throughout the COVID pandemic. She talks about several new initiatives and says registration for summer programs opened today. Koroglu talks about holding the first youth career fair April 26th.

Making Democracy Work
Erika Brame
See stories by Erika Brame