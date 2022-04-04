What new things are in store for youth this spring and summer? We asked Springfield Boys and Girls Clubs.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Erika Brame speaks with Didem Koroglu, director of development with Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield.

Koroglue talks about the overarching mission of the clubs, and how they pivoted to be a continued resource for youth throughout the COVID pandemic. She talks about several new initiatives and says registration for summer programs opened today. Koroglu talks about holding the first youth career fair April 26th.