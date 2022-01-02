© 2022 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

An MSU Professor says that the economy and the pandemic will be the primary focus for upcoming local elections in 2022

Published January 2, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST
Dr. Elizabeth Dudash-Buskirk, Associate Professor of Political Communication at MSU
Dr. Elizabeth Dudash-Buskirk, Associate Professor of Political Communication at MSU

This week, host Erika Brame speaks with Dr. Elizabeth Dudash-Buskirk, associate professor of political communication at Missouri State University.

Today’s discussion explores how local elections are not divided on party lines, but the size of the community. Dudash-Buskirk speaks of differing concerns of rural versus urban residents in southwest Missouri, and explores the two biggest anticipated topics of focus for upcoming elections.

