An MSU Professor says that the economy and the pandemic will be the primary focus for upcoming local elections in 2022
This week, host Erika Brame speaks with Dr. Elizabeth Dudash-Buskirk, associate professor of political communication at Missouri State University.
Today’s discussion explores how local elections are not divided on party lines, but the size of the community. Dudash-Buskirk speaks of differing concerns of rural versus urban residents in southwest Missouri, and explores the two biggest anticipated topics of focus for upcoming elections.